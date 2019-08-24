|
KENARY - Norman Joseph of Glen Cove, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maureen Harris Kenary. Son of the late Adrian V. and Helen (nee Langton) Kenary. Survived by his loving brothers Thomas (late Adele), Adrian and his loving his sister Juel; sister-in-law Carol Kenary widow of predeceased brother Hugh. Norman is also pre-deceased by his brothers James, Donald and sister Karen Spano (nee Kenary) (late Louis Spano). Norman is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held 12pm Monday, August 26 at St. Patrick's Church, 235 Glen St., Glen Cove, NY. Burial will be the next day at 1pm at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, PA. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: https://www. pulmonaryfibrosis.org/
Published in Newsday from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019