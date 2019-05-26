|
PAETZOLD - Norman Edward. Born November 23, 1927, died May 23, 2019. Graduated from Ursinus College. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1947 with the World War II Victory Medal. He worked in NYC in finance and real estate insurance. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie, his sister Eleanor, his daughters, Nancy and Susan, and grandchildren Geoffrey, Julie Anne, Johnny, and Brian. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY on Friday from 2-6PM. Funeral Service Saturday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019