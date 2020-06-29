Octavio Mannarino
MANNARINO - Octavio, of Islip Terrace, NY on June 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Loving father of Mark and Laura. Cherished grandfather of Jamie. Cremation was private. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday 9:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip. His cremains will be interred at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. Arrangements are under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 29, 2020.
