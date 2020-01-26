|
GERBER - Oded MD, a physician and resident of Setauket, passed away on January 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Harriet, loving father of Alyssa and Jessica, and was cherished by granddaughter Adelina. He loved reading, gardening, the outdoors and physical exercise, especially running and swimming. Dr. Gerber was born in Israel and received his medical degree from SUNY Downstate. He joined the Neurology faculty at Stony Brook in 1992 and made significant contributions as an outstanding teacher and clinician. An Associate Professor, he also served as Vice Chair of the department. He retired in 2014.The Department of Neurology at Stony Brook will memorialize Dr. Gerber by renaming their annual teaching award to the Oded Gerber, MD Excellence in Teaching Award.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020