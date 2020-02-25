|
MADACSI - Odette of Long Beach, NY on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving and devoted mother of Andrew (Nancy), Chris (Ruth) Madison, Jay, late Pierre (Nadia) Madacsi. Adored grandmother of Tiffany, Kristen, Matthew, Rachel, Peter, and Leah. Great grandmother of three. Reposing Macken Mortuary Island Park Chapel, 3930 Long Beach Road, Thursday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Ignatius Martyr RC Church, Long Beach, Friday 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY mackenmortuary.com.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020