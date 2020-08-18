1/
Olga Eunice Inzerillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INZERILLO - Olga Eunice (nee Yurkew) of Albertson NY on August 15, 2020. Born in Staten Island on December 24, 1927. Proud registered nurse. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Rosemarie (John) and Frank (Rosemarie). Cherished grandma of Katherine (Chad), Elizabeth, John, Christopher, Danielle, James and Olivia. Special great-grandma of Kevin. Dear sister of Helen and Peter (both deceased). Visitation Wednesday 6pm-9pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at Saint Aidan's RC Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved