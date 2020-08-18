INZERILLO - Olga Eunice (nee Yurkew) of Albertson NY on August 15, 2020. Born in Staten Island on December 24, 1927. Proud registered nurse. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Loving mother of Rosemarie (John) and Frank (Rosemarie). Cherished grandma of Katherine (Chad), Elizabeth, John, Christopher, Danielle, James and Olivia. Special great-grandma of Kevin. Dear sister of Helen and Peter (both deceased). Visitation Wednesday 6pm-9pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at Saint Aidan's RC Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.