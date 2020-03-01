|
WALUKEWICZ - Olga on Feb.25th. In her 99th year. Of Wilmington Delaware, formerly of Floral Park. Beloved wife of the late Constantine (Gus) Devoted mother of Linda (Dave) Reifschneider & the late James Walukewicz. Loving grandmother of Jon Reifschneider, Jenna Weaver, Jaclyn Polk and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Vera Ewald. Reposing Hempstead Funeral Home 89 Peninsula Blvd. (Cor. Front St.) Hempstead, NY. Funeral Monday 1 pm. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery,Westbury. Family will receive friends Monday 11 to 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Olga's name to the Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N. DuPont St., Wilmington DE 19806.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020