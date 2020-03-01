Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempstead Funeral Home
89 Peninsula Blvd
Hempstead, NY 11550
(516) 481-7460

Olga Walukewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Walukewicz Notice
WALUKEWICZ - Olga on Feb.25th. In her 99th year. Of Wilmington Delaware, formerly of Floral Park. Beloved wife of the late Constantine (Gus) Devoted mother of Linda (Dave) Reifschneider & the late James Walukewicz. Loving grandmother of Jon Reifschneider, Jenna Weaver, Jaclyn Polk and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Vera Ewald. Reposing Hempstead Funeral Home 89 Peninsula Blvd. (Cor. Front St.) Hempstead, NY. Funeral Monday 1 pm. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery,Westbury. Family will receive friends Monday 11 to 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Olga's name to the Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N. DuPont St., Wilmington DE 19806.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -