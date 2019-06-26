|
YUSKEVICH - Olga on June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Formerly of NYC and Farmingdale, NY and the last 25 years in Clearwater, Florida. Beloved Wife of the late Alfred P.Cherished Mother of Jeffery (Susan), Brian (Lisa), James (Linda) and Steven (Maria). Adored Grandmother of 12. Reposing Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Commack Abbey, Inc. 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY. Funeral Friday 10am.Interment Calverton National Cemetery Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019