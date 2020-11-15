1/
Dr. Om Prakash Mediratta
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Om's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEDIRATTA - Dr. Om Prakash,96, of Huntington on November 12. Beloved husband of Dr. Parmeela Mediratta, devoted father of Ajata (Mohua Shome), Kavitha (Clay Smith), Sharmeela (Robert MacKay) and Bharat (Bettina Glenning). Cherished grandfather of Kaira, Jai, Kayli, Asha, Cole, Sarika, Aliana, Kiran, and Remy. Born September 30, 1924 in Miani, north India. The eighth of nine children, he approached life with discipline and determination, from sports, where he was captain of his field hockey team to academics, where he graduated with first class honors, to his profession where he reached the pinnacle of his field at an early age. Known for his sharp intellect and intrepid spirit, he was a dis-tinguished aerospace engineer and held senior roles in the Indian Ministry of Defense before emigrating with his wife to the United States in the 1960s. His second act, in Huntington, including developing real estate and caring for his children and extended family. He delighted in his grandchildren, enjoying baseball games, piano recitals and fashion shows, squirt gun battles in his backyard and discussions about how planes fly. Services entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntington Hospital in gratitude for the loving care he received. maconnellfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved