BELFIORE - Orazio "Ray" of Mt. Sinai on March 29, 2019. Beloved Husband of Geraldine. Cherished Father of Cindy (Rich) Grossman, Michael (Patty), Cathy (Michael) Morris, John, Cynde Altheim, Gregg Iannaccone,Lisa (Martin) Colucci. Adored Grandfather of Kristen, Michael, Christopher, Meghan, Greg, Nicholas, Isabella, and Sofia & Great-Grandfather of Masen, Addison and Brody. Loving Brother of Salvatore, Alfred, Angela, Johanna & Marie. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Route 25, Middle Country Rd, St. James on Monday, 7-9pm and Tuesday, 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30am St. Patrick's Church, Smithtown. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019