CARBONE - Ottavio "Vito" of Glen Cove, NY on August 28, 2019 age 96. Beloved husband of the late Alba. Loving father of Lou (Denise) and Liliana DeMartino (Angelo). Proud grandfather of Alyssa, Joseph, Austin, Brianna, Francesca, Brandon and Marissa. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Love you Dad, we will miss you. Rest in Peace. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Friday from 4-8pm. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco on Saturday at 9:30am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019