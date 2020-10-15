1/
Paddy Zammetti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZAMMETTI - Paddy J., of West Islip, Long Island, formerly of Long Beach, on October 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Joanne Zammetti (nee Braddish). Loving father of John Zammetti, Mia Pagano (Thomas), Joanne Engeldrum (Richard), and the late Patricia Engeldrum (the late David) and Kathleen Horyczun. Adoring grandfather of Matthew Pagano, James Pagano, Julia Pagano, Mackenzie Engeldrum, Natalie Horyczun, Jack Engeldrum, Kate Engeldrum, and Zoey Engeldrum. For those who have asked, donations to Northwell Health Cancer Institute are gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved