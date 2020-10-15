Paddy Zammetti

ZAMMETTI - Paddy J., of West Islip, Long Island, formerly of Long Beach, on October 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Joanne Zammetti (nee Braddish). Loving father of John Zammetti, Mia Pagano (Thomas), Joanne Engeldrum (Richard), and the late Patricia Engeldrum (the late David) and Kathleen Horyczun. Adoring grandfather of Matthew Pagano, James Pagano, Julia Pagano, Mackenzie Engeldrum, Natalie Horyczun, Jack Engeldrum, Kate Engeldrum, and Zoey Engeldrum. For those who have asked, donations to Northwell Health Cancer Institute are gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com