Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Palma Aversano

Palma Aversano Notice
AVERSANO - Palma J. (Pam) of Lawrence, Kansas formerly of Farmingdale, New York at age 69, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, friends and furry companion Belle. Born on March 9, 1950 in Farmingdale, New York. Cherished daughter of the late Leona (Ward) Aversano, late Joseph Aversano and late step-mother Alice Aversano. Loving sister of Paul Aversano (Theresa). Cherished Aunt to Bree Turturro (Gary) and Joseph Aversano. Loving Great Aunt to Sophia Turturro and Kai Turturro. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019
