Pamela Marie (Hatch) Walker

Pamela Marie (Hatch) Walker Notice
WALKER Pamela Marie (nee Hatch) of West Babylon, NY passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. Beloved mother of Michelle Stallone (Tom), Robert Walker (Stacey), Richard Walker (Donna), and the late William Walker (Lisa). Cherished grand- mother of Lauren, Christopher, and Angela Stallone; Julie, James (Faith), Peter, and Nicholas Walker; Great-grand- mother of Aiden and Leah Stallone; Dear sister of Nancy (Ann) Armentani (Edward), Cynthia Leis (Patrick) and Gregory Hatch; Favorite Aunt to many nieces & nephews. A graduate of West Babylon High School. Due to current events, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to The Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
