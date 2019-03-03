PANDOLFI - Pamela L., 54, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. She was born on December 14, 1964 in Huntington, New York to the late Alan Loper & Juanita McNamee Loper. Pam had a heart of gold and a passion for caring. She will be truly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Alan Loper. Left to cherish Pam's memory are her children, Stephanie Pandolfi of Surfside Beach, SC & Philip Pandolfi and his wife, Liz of East Northport, NY; granddaughter, Logan and one on the way; sisters, Juanita Dickinson, Jeanine Watts, Linda LoperDhondt and her husband, Joe, & Maureen Loper; brother, Michael Loper and his wife, Donna; as well several nieces and nephews; a large, loving, extended family; and many supportive friends and neighbors. A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00pm and from 7:00-9:00pm on Saturday, March 09, 2019 at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, New York 11768. For more family information or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements. Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary