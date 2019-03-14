|
KANARAS-Panagiotis "Peter", 83, of Massapequa, NY and formerly of Baldwin, NY on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Maro Ellinas. Loving father of John Kanaras, Trissy Navas, Steve Kanaras and stepson Michael Ellinas. Dear brother of Stelios Kanaras. Cherished grandfather of Panagiotis, Panayiotia, Nick and Alex. Longtime owner of the Baldwin Coach Diner. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc, 769 Merrick Road, Baldwin NY (fullertonfhny.com) on Friday from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 12:00 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2421 Hewlett Avenue, Merrick, NY 11566.
Published in Newsday from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019