ALICASTRO - Pantaleo G., of Deer Park on July 15, 2020. Devoted husband of Ruth (Nee: Tuddenham). Loving father of Joseph (Miki) Alicastro, Laura Alicastro (Vincent DeRosa), and Leo (Sherry) Alicastro. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Pantaleo was the owner of PGA Industries in Deer Park. Family to receive friends on Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY 11729. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:15am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church in Deer Park. Burial of cremains family only. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association
or The American Cancer Society
