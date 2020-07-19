1/
PANTALEO G. ALICASTRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PANTALEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICASTRO - Pantaleo G., of Deer Park on July 15, 2020. Devoted husband of Ruth (Nee: Tuddenham). Loving father of Joseph (Miki) Alicastro, Laura Alicastro (Vincent DeRosa), and Leo (Sherry) Alicastro. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Pantaleo was the owner of PGA Industries in Deer Park. Family to receive friends on Monday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, NY 11729. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:15am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church in Deer Park. Burial of cremains family only. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society. www.manganofh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved