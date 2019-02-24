Newsday Notices
|
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Inwood, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Laino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale Laino

Notice Condolences

Pasquale Laino Notice
LAINO-Pat (Pasquale) Jr., 74, of Lawrence died Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Pat was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor. Pat is survived by his wife Alice Laino; children, Pat Laino (Maria) of Westchester; Brianne Kelleher (Matthew) of Rockland; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Laino, Alex Kelleher, Brendan Kelleher, Julia Kelleher; sisters, Lena Gagne (Jerry) and Loretta Iamunno (Victor) and their loving families. Pat spent most of his career running his own landscaping business, but his real passion in life was building, showing, and racing cars - collecting trophies along the way. He was a loyal friend and often called "the mayor." He will be greatly missed. A wake will be held today (Sunday) from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Macken Mortuary in Rockville Centre. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church (Inwood) on Monday at 10:30am.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019
