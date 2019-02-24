|
|
LAINO-Pat (Pasquale) Jr., 74, of Lawrence died Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Pat was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor. Pat is survived by his wife Alice Laino; children, Pat Laino (Maria) of Westchester; Brianne Kelleher (Matthew) of Rockland; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Laino, Alex Kelleher, Brendan Kelleher, Julia Kelleher; sisters, Lena Gagne (Jerry) and Loretta Iamunno (Victor) and their loving families. Pat spent most of his career running his own landscaping business, but his real passion in life was building, showing, and racing cars - collecting trophies along the way. He was a loyal friend and often called "the mayor." He will be greatly missed. A wake will be held today (Sunday) from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Macken Mortuary in Rockville Centre. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church (Inwood) on Monday at 10:30am.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019