|
|
CONCESSI- Pasquale R., 82, on March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anita Concessi. Cherished father of Robert Concessi (Jane), Maryanne Rinaudo-Concessi (Linda) and Ann Steinberg (Robert). Adoring grandfather of Dani, Robert, Robbie, Nicole, Amanda, and Luke. In light of the current environment with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will be keeping the Funeral Services private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Killian's RC Church in Farmingdale at a later date. Words of condolences for Pasquale's family may be left at www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020