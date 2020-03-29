Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Concessi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale R. Concessi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasquale R. Concessi Notice
CONCESSI- Pasquale R., 82, on March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anita Concessi. Cherished father of Robert Concessi (Jane), Maryanne Rinaudo-Concessi (Linda) and Ann Steinberg (Robert). Adoring grandfather of Dani, Robert, Robbie, Nicole, Amanda, and Luke. In light of the current environment with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will be keeping the Funeral Services private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Killian's RC Church in Farmingdale at a later date. Words of condolences for Pasquale's family may be left at www.boyd-spencer.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasquale's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -