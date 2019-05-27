Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Fuina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Fuina

Notice Condolences Flowers

Pat Fuina Notice
FUINA - Pasquale "Pat," on May 22, 2019, at the age of 88, of Highland Beach, FL (formerly of Seaford, NY). Beloved husband of Vivian and the late Joan. Loving father of Linda Podmeyer (the late Wayne), Patricia Hoehn (Robert), and Debra Lombardo (Gino). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Stephanie, Danielle, Amanda, Patrick, Samantha, Bryan and adored great grandfather of 7. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford (2 Traffic lights East of Rte 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10am at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now