|
|
FUINA - Pasquale "Pat," on May 22, 2019, at the age of 88, of Highland Beach, FL (formerly of Seaford, NY). Beloved husband of Vivian and the late Joan. Loving father of Linda Podmeyer (the late Wayne), Patricia Hoehn (Robert), and Debra Lombardo (Gino). Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Stephanie, Danielle, Amanda, Patrick, Samantha, Bryan and adored great grandfather of 7. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Road, Seaford (2 Traffic lights East of Rte 135). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10am at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from May 27 to May 28, 2019