GALLAGHER - Patrice A., 53, of Nantucket, MA and Laguna, CA, passed away on March 30 in her childhood home in Manhasset. Patrice was the beloved wife of Fred Collord; cherished daughter of Drury and the late Catherine Gallagher; treasured sister of Danielle, Sabrina (wife of Tommy Roszko), D.J. and the late Drury Gallagher, Jr.; loving aunt of Casey, TJ, Jack and Tyler Roszko. Patrice is a graduate of Manhasset Secondary School and New York University. She had a distinguished finance career, employed by Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and several asset management firms as a hedge fund marketer. Patrice traveled across several continents and developed a wide network of life-long friends. She enjoyed many athletic pastimes including snowboarding, biking, golfing and stamina-building beach walks. A source of light, love and laughter, Patrice fought an inspiring four-year battle against ovarian cancer raising funds for research by participating in Cycle for Survival. Donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. https:--ocrahope.org- Designate "Team Patrice."
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019