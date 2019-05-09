|
CONNOLLY - Patricia A. (nee Montreuil), formerly of Ridge and Holtsville, NY, on May 5, 2019 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late John W. Connolly. Loving mother to Georgette Schiffner (Bill) and Jeannette Ellsworth. Cherished grandmother of Valerie. Re-posing at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY, where a religious service will be held Friday 3 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 AM at Good Shepherd RC Church, Coram, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM . www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019