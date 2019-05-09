Newsday Notices
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Good Shepherd RC Church
Coram, NY
View Map
CONNOLLY - Patricia A. (nee Montreuil), formerly of Ridge and Holtsville, NY, on May 5, 2019 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late John W. Connolly. Loving mother to Georgette Schiffner (Bill) and Jeannette Ellsworth. Cherished grandmother of Valerie. Re-posing at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY, where a religious service will be held Friday 3 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 AM at Good Shepherd RC Church, Coram, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM . www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019
