Patricia A. Costigan
COSTIGAN - Patricia A. of North Merrick on August 29, 2020. She was a retired Computer Aide Teacher in the Merrick-Bellmore Central High School District #3. Devoted wife of the late George J. Costigan Sr. Devoted mother of George J. Costigan Jr., Deirdre Swensen, Kelly Ann Costigan, Patrick Costigan, Siobhan Clark, Sean Costigan, Brendan Costigan and Meghan Costigan. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visiting will be Tuesday, September 1 from 5 pm to 9 pm at N. F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue, Merrick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 2 at Sacred Heart R. C. Church, 720 Merrick Avenue, North Merrick, NY. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
