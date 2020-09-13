D'ORAZIO - Patricia A. on September 11, 2020 of Nesconset. Beloved wife of Nalio. Loving and devoted mother of Edward (Helene), Salvatore and Anthony (Tracy). Cherished grandmother of Steven (Cara), Elise and Ashley. Proud member of the Nesconset Fire Depearment Ladies Auxiliary. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt.25) St. James, Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Sts Philip & James RC Church, St. James, Tuesday 10:30am. stjamesfuneralhome.com