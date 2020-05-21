|
|
DeSIBIO - Patricia A., of Island Park, New York, on May 18, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of Nicholas, mother of Peter, Nicholas Jr. & Jennifer, cherished grandmother of Vincent and Sophia. Always dressed "to the nines", she was an avid reader, music lover and a devoted mother, grandmother and friend; deeply loved by all. After many years as a homemaker, she enjoyed working as a promotional model for Macy's and Bloomingdale's. Burial services at Greenfield Cemetery, date to be determined. Memorial services held later this Summer. Family welcomes guestbook entries at jordanfh.com Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd.. Island Park, NY
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2020