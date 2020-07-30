JOYCE - Patricia A. of Manhasset, NY passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born in Cambria Heights, NY, attended grammar school at St. Catherine of Siena in St. Albans Queens and High School at Our lady of Wisdom in Ozone Park before grad-uation from Hunter College in 1960. In 1990 she married Thomas O. Joyce of Manhasset with whom she lived until her passing. From 1984 to 2014 she worked at Adelphi Uni-versity in Garden City, retiring as Director of Undergraduate programs, School of Business. She is survived by her husband Thomas Joyce, her three sons Bruce Kershaw of Central Islip, NY, Brian Kershaw (Laura Grund) of New York, NY and Steven Kershaw of Westbrook, CT; and her granddaughters Amelia and Lilly. Her remains will be interred in St. Johns Cemetery in Queens joining her mother and father Emma and John Burkitt.







