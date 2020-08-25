1/
Patricia A. O'Keefe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'KEEFE - Patricia A. (nee Joyce) of Mineola, born to eternal life on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Jim for 59 years. Loving mother to Maureen Wallace (Bob), James Jr. (Olga), Thomas (Lorraine), Peter (Amy). Cherished grandmother to Meaghan, Bobby, Mary Kate, Caileen, Erin, Ryann, Christopher and Timothy. Dear sister to Robert (Jane) and Peggy (Teddy) Shanley. Reposing Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:45am at Corpus Christi RC Church, Mineola. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity. (www/MSBT.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved