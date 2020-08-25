O'KEEFE - Patricia A. (nee Joyce) of Mineola, born to eternal life on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Jim for 59 years. Loving mother to Maureen Wallace (Bob), James Jr. (Olga), Thomas (Lorraine), Peter (Amy). Cherished grandmother to Meaghan, Bobby, Mary Kate, Caileen, Erin, Ryann, Christopher and Timothy. Dear sister to Robert (Jane) and Peggy (Teddy) Shanley. Reposing Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:45am at Corpus Christi RC Church, Mineola. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity. (www/MSBT.org).
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.