HILLEBRAND F H
63-17 WOODHAVEN BOULEVARD
Rego Park, NY 11374
(718) 639-5511
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:45 AM
Resurrection Ascension RC Church
Patricia A. Oettinger Notice
OETTINGER - Patricia A. on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Loving father of Elizabeth Elfeld (Wallace) and William Oettinger (Maria). Devoted grandmother to Amy Ciccola (Thomas),Ryan Elfeld (Brianne), Billy, Christopher & Kirsten Oettinger. Great grandmother to William. Devoted sister of Marilyn Rethore & Nancy Hanratty. Reposing Hillebrand Funeral Homes, 63-17 Wood-haven Blvd., Rego Park. Visiting Wednesday 7-9 PM & Thursday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45 AM Resurrection Ascension RC Church. Interment St. John's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019
