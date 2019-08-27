Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Patricia A. Ronga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Ronga

Patricia A. Ronga Notice
RONGA - Patricia A., on August 26, 2019, of North Massapequa. Beloved wife of John F. Ronga, and the late Lee C. Chapman. Loving mother of Donna Kelleher (Kevin), and Terri DePasquale (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Brendan, Samantha, and Amanda. ReposingWed-nesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Funeral Service Wednesday 8 pm at the funeral home. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2025 Washington Ave., Seaford, NY 11783 would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019
