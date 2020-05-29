ALIMENA - Patricia, A., of Sayville, on May 27, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Barry. Loving mother of Barry (Luann), Brian (Kathy), and Mary Jean (Kathy). Devoted grandmother of Maridith, Bobby (Lindsay), Martine (Torey), Caleb, & Abigail. Proud great grandmother of Carmen Capri and Casey Patrick. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit raynordandrea.com.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.