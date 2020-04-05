|
|
DEELEY - Patricia Ann Cullen was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 3, 1922 and went home to God on March 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Honorable William Joseph Deeley, Jr. (1918-1987). Pat and Bill were married on June 15, 1946. They settled in the Village of Merrick, Long Island where they raised their ten children: Patricia Rice (Edward), William Deeley III (Anne Maureen Flynn), Christine Deeley-Wood (Richard), Victoria Nazzaro (Edmund), Paul (Benita Waddell), Mary Deeley (Kip Larsson), Barbara Horio (Glenn), Jane Deeley (John David), Andrew Peter, and Ann (Emmett Mattes). Pat and Bill were blessed with 24 grandchildren.Pat received a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn and a master's degree from Adelphi University. It is almost impossible to name all those causes that captured Pat's heart, but among the most important was her work at her parish of Cure of Ars where she shared her Catholic Christian faith with middle school students for 25 years and served as a lector as well as a Eucharistic Minister. She also helped establish Regina Residence, a residential home for pregnant women in need. Pat worked tirelessly for Catholic Charities, the Damien- Dutton Society and The Association for the Help of Retarded Children. She was a driving force in establishing 13 group homes for the physically and intellectually disabled and served on both the elementary and secondary boards of education in Merrick as well as on the Nassau County Board of Elections. Pat volunteered at the Interfaith Soup Kitchen in Freeport - The Inn, for over 20 years. Pat received the Saint Agnes Medal for her service to the Diocese of Rockville Centre and was also honored by St. John's University, New York with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Medal. However, of all her accolades, receiving the Mother of the Year Award from her local newspaper was the one she viewed as her finest tribute. Pat loved the beach and liked to travel and explore new places. Pat also loved music, be it show tunes or classical music. However, her true passion was the opera; a love which she inherited from her father and passed down to her children. If you would like to give a donation in Pat's name, please consider Catholic Charities: www.catholiccharities.org, www.the-inn.org. or www.specialolympics.org. When travel permits, there will be a memorial Mass at Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Merrick and an interment at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, New York.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020