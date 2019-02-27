Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
MAGUIRE - Patricia Ann, on February 25, 2019, of Seaford. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William, the late Denise, Scott (Debbie), and Kelly Johnson (Don). Dear sister of Valerie Pedone (Ed). Cherished grandmother of 8 and adored great grandmother of 9. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2-5 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Cremation will be private. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
