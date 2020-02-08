|
|
PERRY - Sister Patricia Anne CSJ, formerly Sister Mary Patrizio died peacefully on February 4th. She was in the 73rd year of religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. Services: Wake, Sunday February 9th, St. Joseph Convent, Bldg. #3, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, New York, 2-4:30 pm. Prayer service at 3pm Monday, February 10th. Final farewell ritual begins at 10am and the Funeral Mass follows immediately in Sacred Heart Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister Pat is lovingly remembered by her sisters in community, her family and friends. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc., Brentwood, New York.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2020