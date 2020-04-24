|
SIENKIEWICZ - Patricia Ann, 59, passed away on March 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Patti was a retired NYC Police Officer from the 109th Precinct and was involved with the efforts at Ground Zero in the aftermath of 9-11. Beloved daughter of Stanley Sienkiewicz and Mary Ann Sienkiewicz (deceased). Loving and devoted Fur Mommy to Amadeus, Nika, Henry, Luna, Mickey, Lily and Onyx. Patti is also survived by her brothers, Stanley Jr. (Kathy) and Michael (Corinne), her nieces Amber and Nancy, and her nephew Michael. Patti was a sweet person with a wonderful sense of humor, always making people laugh. She loved the Adirondacks and being outdoors. The family will be celebrating her life at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2020