|
|
O'BRIEN-CASELLA - Patricia Anne of Miller Place passed away on April 29th, 2020 at 68 years old. Born in 1951 to Joseph and Mary O'Brien of Yonkers NY, she was the youngest of four siblings. Sister to Joseph II, Nancy, and the late Mary Alice O'Brien. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1969. Her love and generosity knew no limits, and she treated everyone she knew like family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. Patricia is survived by her husband Richard, whom she wed in 1975. The two spent 45 loving years together writing the greatest love story their children will ever know. She is also survived by her three children, Kevin, Cory and Katie, and together all four will carry on her legacy. Those that knew her will remember her incredible cooking, her magnificent sense of humor, and her unwavering strength that helped her weather many storms. Patricia will be laid to rest at Seaview Cemetery in Mount Sinai, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020