Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Reposing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church
1931 - 2019
Patricia Boody Notice
BOODY - Patricia A. on August 15th, 2019 of West Islip at age 88. Beloved wife of Thomas T. Boody. Dearest mother of Margaret A. Fischer (Royce), Catherine M. Henery (Michael), Thomas T. Jr. (Donna), Kevin P. (Janice), and Dennis M. (Eileen). Cherished grand-mother of fourteen and great-grandmother of five. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Sunday 7-9:30pm and Monday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral mass Tuesday 10:15am. Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.manganofh.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019
