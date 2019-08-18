|
|
BOODY - Patricia A. on August 15th, 2019 of West Islip at age 88. Beloved wife of Thomas T. Boody. Dearest mother of Margaret A. Fischer (Royce), Catherine M. Henery (Michael), Thomas T. Jr. (Donna), Kevin P. (Janice), and Dennis M. (Eileen). Cherished grand-mother of fourteen and great-grandmother of five. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Sunday 7-9:30pm and Monday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral mass Tuesday 10:15am. Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.manganofh.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019