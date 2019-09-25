|
BURKE - Patricia longtime resident of Syosset, recently resided at Atria Plainview NY, on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of John W. Burke (deceased), loving mother of John, Patricia Hatleberg, Kathleen Briancon, Maureen Meylor, Brian, Timothy, Colin and the late Christopher. Dear grandmother of 27 grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, NY. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset.Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edward Confessor RC Church, Syosset NY, or St. Pius X (Roof Fund), Plainview NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019