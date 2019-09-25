Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Confessor RC Church
205 Jackson Ave.
Syosset, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Burke Notice
BURKE - Patricia longtime resident of Syosset, recently resided at Atria Plainview NY, on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of John W. Burke (deceased), loving mother of John, Patricia Hatleberg, Kathleen Briancon, Maureen Meylor, Brian, Timothy, Colin and the late Christopher. Dear grandmother of 27 grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset, NY. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset.Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Edward Confessor RC Church, Syosset NY, or St. Pius X (Roof Fund), Plainview NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beney Funeral Home
Download Now