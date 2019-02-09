|
BURNS - Patricia on February 8, 2019 of Levittown formerly of Merrick. Special Ed Teacher in Baldwin. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Burns (NYPD). Devoted mother of Kathleen Burns, Laurie Santo, Arthur Burns, Patrice Barton (Gene), Michael Burns and Matthew Burns. Loving Grandmother of Mary Emma, Gene and William Barton. Visiting Sunday 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the N. F. Walker Funeral Home 2039 Merrick Avenue Merrick. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15AM at Sacred Heart RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. Donations to the Sister Patricia Turley Food Pantry at Sacred Heart RC Church 720 Merrlck Ave. N. Merrick 11566 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2019