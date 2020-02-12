Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:45 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
Patricia Conroy


1945 - 2020
Patricia Conroy Notice
CONROY - Patricia J., on February 10, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved wife of John J. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Lisa), Kelly A. Hujber (Frank), and James D. (Irene). Dear sister of Charles Hack and Stanley Hack. Cherished grandmother of Kayla, Justin, Joseph, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Haley. Reposing Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be greatly appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020
