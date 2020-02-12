|
CONROY - Patricia J., on February 10, 2020, of Seaford. Beloved wife of John J. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Lisa), Kelly A. Hujber (Frank), and James D. (Irene). Dear sister of Charles Hack and Stanley Hack. Cherished grandmother of Kayla, Justin, Joseph, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Haley. Reposing Wednesday 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be greatly appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020