Patricia Cooke
1937 - 2020
COOKE - Patricia Jane Cavanaugh, Jensen Beach, FL born July 21, 1937 passed away June 26, 2020 under the care of Aycock Funeral Home Jensen Beach, FL. Daughter of Margaret and John Cavanaugh. She will be joining both Thomas her husband and son.She was a member of the Hibernians and an active member of Catholic Charities. She is survived by her son John, daughter Colleen and 7 grandchildren. No public services and no flowers at this time. Online condolences may be sent via: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jensen-beach- fl/patricia-cooke-9238407



Published in Newsday on Jul. 16, 2020.
