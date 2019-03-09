|
|
COTTRELL- Patricia of Farmingdale, in her 86th year, on March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Arthur (Peggy), Douglas (Larry), Kenneth (Sheryl), and Philip (Rocks Ann). Cherished grandmother of six and great grandmother of four. The family will receive friends Monday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Religious Service Monday, 8pm at the Funeral Home. Funeral Tuesday, 11am. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Farmingdale are appreciated.www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2019