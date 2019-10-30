Newsday Notices
Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:45 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Patricia Courtemanche


1942 - 2019
Patricia Courtemanche Notice
COURTEMANCHE- Patricia , 77, passed away at home in Huntington on October 27, 2019. Patricia was born March 14, 1942 in Harrisburg, PA, daughter of John D. Hosey and Eleanor Bonniwell Hosey. She graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago with a BA in History, and later earned an MA in Education from Long Island University-C.W. Post College. In 1967, she met Regis Armand Courtemanche at a family christening and they got engaged on their first proper date. They were married in Bala Cynwyd, PA, on December 23, 1967, and were inseparable until he passed away in 2004. Patricia is survived by her seven children: Eleanor (Ted Underwood); Catherine Van Arnam (Jan); Sophie Webb (Harvey); Jeanne Williams (Mike); Margaret Otto (Andy); Regis (Mary); David (Libby); and 14 grandchildren, as well as five sisters Cathleen MacDougall; Maureen Over-street; Claire Allen; Trudy Brennan; and Jeannie Hosey; and many nieces and nephews. Patricia had a unique gift for loving children and listening to them, building a closely-knit family that was bonded together by play and compassion. A model of patience and humorous intelligence, she never once judged any of her children harshly. She will be terribly missed. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on October 31 and November 1 at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington. The funeral will be held at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Centerport at 11:45 am on November 2.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
