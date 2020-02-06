Newsday Notices
Moloney Funeral Home
130 Carleton Avenue
Central Islip, NY 11722
(631) 234-6000
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney Funeral Home
130 Carleton Avenue
Central Islip, NY 11722
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John of God R.C. Church
Central Islip, NY
DENTON - Patricia P. of Central Islip, NY on February 4, 2020 in her 76th year. Beloved wife of Robert. Devoted mother of Anita. Reposing Moloney Funeral Home, 130 Carleton Avenue, Central Islip, NY where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at St. John of God R.C. Church, Central Islip. Visitation Friday 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com. Patricia has decided to donate herself to the education and benefit of others. Donations can be made in her name to: , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 www.stroke.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020
