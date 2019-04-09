Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Dillman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patricia Dillman Notice
DILLMAN - Patricia Helene, born Patricia O'Connor, 88, of Plainview, died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family on April 6, 2019. Pat-ricia was born in Brooklyn on July 1, 1930 to Charles and Marion O'Connor, the fourth of twelve children. A former school teacher in the Connet-quot school district. Patricia was very proud of both her Irish and American heritage. Mother to Robert (deceased), Deborah Howarth (deceased), Douglas (Jin Mee) and Richard. Grandmother to Chelsea Boy-lan (Matthew), Kaitlyn and Riley. Great grandmother to Connor, Sean and Raymond. Beloved sibling of Mallon, Maureen and Judith. Loving aunt and friend to many. Services will be held at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home on Wednesday April 10 from 2-4pm and 7-9p, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville. Funeral Mass Thursday, April 11 9:30am St. Pius X R.C. Church, 1 St. Pius Court, Plainview.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Download Now