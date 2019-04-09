|
DILLMAN - Patricia Helene, born Patricia O'Connor, 88, of Plainview, died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family on April 6, 2019. Pat-ricia was born in Brooklyn on July 1, 1930 to Charles and Marion O'Connor, the fourth of twelve children. A former school teacher in the Connet-quot school district. Patricia was very proud of both her Irish and American heritage. Mother to Robert (deceased), Deborah Howarth (deceased), Douglas (Jin Mee) and Richard. Grandmother to Chelsea Boy-lan (Matthew), Kaitlyn and Riley. Great grandmother to Connor, Sean and Raymond. Beloved sibling of Mallon, Maureen and Judith. Loving aunt and friend to many. Services will be held at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home on Wednesday April 10 from 2-4pm and 7-9p, 125 W. Old Country Road, Hicksville. Funeral Mass Thursday, April 11 9:30am St. Pius X R.C. Church, 1 St. Pius Court, Plainview.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019