Patricia Dorchak Notice
DORCHAK - Patricia E. of Hauppauge, NY on May 19, 2019 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of Regina Noviello (Donald), Charles (Audrey), The late James, Michael (Denise), David (Christine), Robert, Deborah DeLillo (Stephen) and Victoria Dorchak. Cherished Grandma of 17 and Great Grandma of 2. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Hauppauge Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 AM St. Thomas More R.C. Church Hauppauge Interment St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip, NY www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019
