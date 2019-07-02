|
FLANAGAN - Patricia E. of Glen Cove, NY on June 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Marion and the late William. Loving sister of Eileen Petrucci and the late Robbie Venturino (Frank). Dear aunt of Beth Fiscina (Jason), Meagan and Nicki Petrucci and Bryanne Venturino, and great aunt of Lauren and Bryce. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass 10 am Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment private. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019