Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Glen Cove, NY
Patricia E. Flanagan


1957 - 2019
Patricia E. Flanagan Notice
FLANAGAN - Patricia E. of Glen Cove, NY on June 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Marion and the late William. Loving sister of Eileen Petrucci and the late Robbie Venturino (Frank). Dear aunt of Beth Fiscina (Jason), Meagan and Nicki Petrucci and Bryanne Venturino, and great aunt of Lauren and Bryce. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass 10 am Wednesday at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment private. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
