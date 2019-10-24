Home

Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
61-40 Woodhaven Blvd
Rego Park, NY 11374
(718) 441-3300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
61-40 Woodhaven Blvd
Rego Park, NY 11374
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
61-40 Woodhaven Blvd
Rego Park, NY 11374
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
Ascension Church
Patricia Fisher Notice
FISHER - Patricia, on October 22, 2019, age 77, of Middle Village, NY, formerly Sr. Kevin Patrick of the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill. Raised in the Yorkville section of Manhattan. Long-time teacher at St. Aidan's School in Williston Park. Preceded in death by late brothers Walter, Jr. and Albert. Survived by sister-in-law Florence, and many loving nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home, 61-40 Woodhaven Blvd, Rego Park, NY, Friday 2-4, 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Resurrection Ascension Church 9:45 AM, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
