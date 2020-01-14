|
|
FOLEY - Patricia of Seaford, NY on January 9, 2020, at the age of 79. Loving sister of Thomas (Sandy and the late Gail), Robert (the late Margie), John (Mary), the late William (and the late Marion). Cherished aunt of Gerard (Beth), Stephen (Darleen), Robert (Paulette), Keith (Lisa), Dennis, Theresa Smith (Jim), Karen, Maureen Doherty (Christopher), Geralyn Conway (Dennis), Dawn Stanford (John), and predeceased by Glenn, John, Jason, and Charlie. Adored by many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to The Smith Family gofundme.com-f-1urojqr100 Family will receive friends Thursday, 2 - 5 pm and 7 - 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020