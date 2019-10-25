|
FOX - Sister Patricia, OP (formerly Sister Helen Marie, OP) was born into eternal life on October 23, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Sunday, October 27, 2019 with visitation from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Monday, October 28, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Academic High School, College Point, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019