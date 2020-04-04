Newsday Notices
Patricia Fratto Clair


1942 - 2020
Patricia Fratto Clair Notice
FRATTO CLAIR - Patricia November 21, 1942 - March 30, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Mildred Fratto Clair announces her passing from COVID-19 related complications on March 30th at the age of 77 years old. Patti will be forever and dearly missed by her children, Tricia (Mike) Fratto, Kristy (Mike) Whiffen, William (Cathi) Fratto, and by her six grandchildren. Patti's par-ents, William and Mildred Frankenberg, predeceased her, as did her first husband, Robert A. Fratto, in 2002, and her second husband, Charles J. Clair, in 2014. Patti is also survived by her extended family, including Carol and Albert Gaide Miller, Bonnie McNamara, and Lynne McNamara. Donations in memory of Patti may be made to Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center (www.littleshelter.org) or the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund (https:--covid19responsefund.org). Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2020
